Pannell, John
1938 - 2020
John Pannell, age 82, passed away June 25, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Visitation will take place 1-2pm on Friday, July 3, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit John's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.