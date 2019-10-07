|
|
Zugschwert, John Paul
1931 - 2019
John Paul Zugschwert, age 88, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Sarah Moore Community Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Coshocton, Ohio on July 24, 1931 to the late George William and Zelma Jones Zugschwert. He joins his loving wife Barbara Jean, sister Patricia (Arthur) Merchant, brother William Zugschwert and brother-in-law Ralph Bolen. Left to chersish his memory are his four children, Sharon (Terry) Simon, Paul (Debbie Cartt) Zugschwert, Ralph (Lori) Zugschwert, and Diana (Charlie) Conrad; six grandchildren, Taylor (Patrick), RaeAnn (Justin), Amanda, Missy, Crissy and Matthew; eight great grandchildren; sister, Virginia "Honey" Bolen; sister-in-law, Patty Zugschwert; nieces, nephews and their families. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he was a retired Plumber with Jack L. Woods Plumbing Co. Inc, (Parker L. Woods). He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed traveling, and winning at the Casinos. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where the Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019