The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Zugschwert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Paul Zugschwert


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
John Paul Zugschwert Obituary
Zugschwert, John Paul
1931 - 2019
John Paul Zugschwert, age 88, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Sarah Moore Community Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Coshocton, Ohio on July 24, 1931 to the late George William and Zelma Jones Zugschwert. He joins his loving wife Barbara Jean, sister Patricia (Arthur) Merchant, brother William Zugschwert and brother-in-law Ralph Bolen. Left to chersish his memory are his four children, Sharon (Terry) Simon, Paul (Debbie Cartt) Zugschwert, Ralph (Lori) Zugschwert, and Diana (Charlie) Conrad; six grandchildren, Taylor (Patrick), RaeAnn (Justin), Amanda, Missy, Crissy and Matthew; eight great grandchildren; sister, Virginia "Honey" Bolen; sister-in-law, Patty Zugschwert; nieces, nephews and their families. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he was a retired Plumber with Jack L. Woods Plumbing Co. Inc, (Parker L. Woods). He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed traveling, and winning at the Casinos. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where the Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now