Pazaropoulos, John
1956 - 2019
On Saturday, October 19, 2019, John S. Pazaropoulos Jr., loving husband, father of 3, grandfather of 6, passed away at the age of 63, after a hard fought battle with Glioblastoma. John was born January 10, 1956, in Columbus, to the late John and Irene (Gavalla) Pazaropoulos Sr. He went to school in Bexley and received his Associate Degree in Dental Lab Technology from Columbus Technical Institute in 1976. John spent his career as a Certified Dental Technician in his Dental Lab, and also as a Technical Sales Rep for Dentsply Sirona International. On November 5, 1977, John married Kathy Stenger Pazaropoulos. They raised their son, George and 2 daughters, Emily and Angela. John could not have been prouder of his kids. John had a passion for the outdoors, he loved to hike, fish, hunt and spend time in his own backyard on his John Deere lawn tractor. He loved woodworking, wood carving and building anything from scratch. He also loved to travel and share the world with his family. He was a long standing member of Tri-County Sportsman Club, West Gate Lodge F.&A.M. No. 623, Scottish Rite. John is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Pazaropoulos; children, George (Jacqueline), Emily (Matthew) Rees, Angela; his grandchildren, Luke, Haley, Theodore, William, John, and Penelope; sister, Elaine (Lowell) Lustig; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit from 4-7pm on Wednesday, October 23, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, with a Vigil Service at 6:45pm. A funeral mass, officiated by Fr. James Klima, will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, October 24, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 600 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name, John Pazaropoulos, to the James Cancer Hospital, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019