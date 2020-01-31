|
Danker, John Phillip
1961 - 2020
John Phillip Danker ended his struggle with ALS Thursday morning, January 30, 2020. John was born on March 9, 1961 to Charles and Alice Burke Danker. John grew up in Mt Carmel Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati. He attended college at The Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in Radiology Science. Columbus, Ohio would be his home. John met his wife of 30 years, Jeannie Svagerko Danker while working in Radiology at The Ohio State University. They raised two beautiful daughters, both Buckeyes for life. John will always be remembered for his selflessness and giving attitude, always wanting to do something for someone else. He loved spending time with family and friends, and was the first to engage in a conversation of "the Boss", the Buckeyes, and the game of golf. John prided himself in having the best Buckeye tailgate, known fondly as THE "Danker Tailgate". He was the quintessential host, and loved watching friends, both old and new, get together each year for Buckeye home games. John loved golfing and looked forward to the annual guy's golf trip. Anyone who knew John knew him to be competitive in any sport, and he strove to be the winner. John was a model father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend. In addition, John was a teacher, mentor, and advocate with Medtronic and to anyone he met. He will be sadly missed by all. John was a long-time member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Powell. He spent many hours constructing Christmas Pageant scenery and doing whatever it took to serve God and his parish. John is survived by his loving wife, Jeannie, of 30 years; and his two daughters, Jill Carlene and Jennifer Marie. They are the Best Little Buckeyes for which any father could hope. He was so very proud of both of them graduating from The Ohio State University. He is survived by his sister, Sue (Tim); brothers, Steve, and Chuck (Melinda). He is also survived by his brothers and sister-in-law, Deb (Walt), Carl (Annette), Jim (John) and Jake; and loving nieces and nephews, Jim (Heather), Kristin (Adam), Carl, Alex, Jessica, Hannah (Zach), Maggie, and McKenzie. In addition to a great niece, Skylar; and great nephews, Jimmy and Nolan. Friends may call from 1-5pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 and at 9am Monday at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10am Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, OH 43065. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020