|
|
Potts, John
John David Potts, age 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13 while surrounded by his family. John was born in Clay City, Ky and graduated from Berea College where he met his loving wife of 60 years, Velda May Sparks. They married in New Orleans in 1958 while John was attending law school at Tulane University. He later served in the US Army and made Columbus home for over 50 years. John was the Administrative Magistrate for the Franklin County Juvenile Court retiring in 1998 after 28 years. John was preceded in death by his parents Oris Walter Potts and Thelma Gertrude Highley and his siblings Frank, Angie Faye, Bill, Danny, Opal Lavaughn and Stanley. He is survived by his beloved wife, Velda; and his sisters, Thelma Henley of Springboro and Rena Toole of Redington Beach, FL. He is survived by his children, Tawnya Darlington (Rick Stover) of Dayton, Deidre Kuck (Todd) and Judd Potts (Erin), all of Worthington; his grandchildren, Chelsea Darlington Umphrey (Andrew), David Darlington (Cristen), Gracyn and Slone Potts, Tyler and Delaney Kuck; and great grandchildren, Davin, Sienna, and Elet Darlington. A memorial service celebrating the life of John Potts will be held on Saturday, October 19 at Bethel International United Methodist Church, 1220 Bethel Rd., Columbus, with visitation at 2 pm followed by a memorial service at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Bethel UMC memorial fund (www.mybethel.org).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019