Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
1088 Thomas Ln.
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Fairview Cemetery
15271 Vance Rd
Mt. Vernon, OH
1935 - 2019
John Quelette Obituary
Quelette, John
1935 - 2019
John Quelette, age 84, of Columbus, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Laura (Myers) Quelette, parents Helen and Tweet Quelette, daughter-in-law Debbie Quelette, and son-in-law Jack Blake. Survived by children, Teri (Tim) Davis, Donnie Quelette, Suzanne (Tom) Wagner, Katrina Blake, Beth (Ross) Lebold, and Bobbi (Robert) Oneil; grandchildren, Meredith, T.J., Donielle, C.J., Derek, Amanda, Paige, Haley, Sam, Jonathan, Kaitlyn, Leah, Cassidy, and Colby; and 15 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 2-5 P.M. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Ln. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, 15271 Vance Rd., Mt. Vernon, Ohio. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019
