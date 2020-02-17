|
|
Best, John R.
1949 - 2020
John Russell Best, age 70, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020. John is predeceased by his parents Charles Best and Betty Biehl, brothers Barry Biehl, Terry Biehl, Jerry Biehl and Will Roeder. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Best; daughters, Nancy Best (Ben) Lockwood and Barb Best; grandchildren, Aidan and Addison Evans; as well as many loving extended family and friends. John served his county during the Vietnam War Era. He was a buckeye fan and loved to play euchre. John had many passions especially motorcycles and baseball. Friends and family may visit Monday, February 24, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Newcomer Northeast Chapel, 3047 E Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio, where a funeral will be held Tuesday at 10 am. Burial to directly follow at Blendon Township Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020