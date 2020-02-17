Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for John Best
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Best

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Best Obituary
Best, John R.
1949 - 2020
John Russell Best, age 70, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020. John is predeceased by his parents Charles Best and Betty Biehl, brothers Barry Biehl, Terry Biehl, Jerry Biehl and Will Roeder. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Best; daughters, Nancy Best (Ben) Lockwood and Barb Best; grandchildren, Aidan and Addison Evans; as well as many loving extended family and friends. John served his county during the Vietnam War Era. He was a buckeye fan and loved to play euchre. John had many passions especially motorcycles and baseball. Friends and family may visit Monday, February 24, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Newcomer Northeast Chapel, 3047 E Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio, where a funeral will be held Tuesday at 10 am. Burial to directly follow at Blendon Township Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -