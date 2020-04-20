Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dugan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Dugan II


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Dugan II Obituary
Dugan II, John R
1956 - 2020
John R. Dugan II, 63, died unexpectedly at his residence, on April 14, 2020. John graduated from Walnut Ridge High School. He married Jean Ann in 1977 and they were married for 38 years. John worked at JC Penney Distribution Center for over 40 years. Outside of work, he was an avid collector of military memorabilia and was a World War II enthusiast. John is preceded in death by his wife Jean (Lykans) Dugan, parents John and Barbara (Wilt) Dugan and sister Rebecca (Dugan) Henson. John is survived by his sister, Barbara (Dugan) Novak; and numerous family members and friends. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to John's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -