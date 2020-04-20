|
Dugan II, John R
1956 - 2020
John R. Dugan II, 63, died unexpectedly at his residence, on April 14, 2020. John graduated from Walnut Ridge High School. He married Jean Ann in 1977 and they were married for 38 years. John worked at JC Penney Distribution Center for over 40 years. Outside of work, he was an avid collector of military memorabilia and was a World War II enthusiast. John is preceded in death by his wife Jean (Lykans) Dugan, parents John and Barbara (Wilt) Dugan and sister Rebecca (Dugan) Henson. John is survived by his sister, Barbara (Dugan) Novak; and numerous family members and friends. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to John's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020