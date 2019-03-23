|
|
Palmer, John R.
1931 - 2019
The bereaved family of John R. Palmer is saddened to announce his passing on March 23, 2019. John was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Robert Palmer and daughter Kimberly Palmer. John is survived by his wife, Gerri; his daughters Candace (Mark) Steele and Pamela (Mark) Schwab and their daughter Marlaina; step-children Kevin (Beth) Nasal and Noelle (Shawn) Adams and their daughters Avery and Emerson. The family acknowledges with grateful thanks: Dr. Douglas Scharre and the staff of Forest Hills Center, especially Eric Brown, Bella Care Hospice and Pastor Richard Birk of Redeemer United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends from 2-3pm Sunday, March 31, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 where a memorial service will follow at 3pm. The family requests NO FLOWERS please. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary and to extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019