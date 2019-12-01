Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Parsons Baptist Church
3930 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Parsons Baptist Church
3930 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Upton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Upton


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Upton Obituary
Upton, John R.
1932 - 2019
John R. Upton, age 87, of Grove City, passed away November 29, 2019. He was a member of Parsons Baptist Church. U.S. Navy Veteran. John is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years of marriage, Bette, who passed away this past November 19, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Kerry (Sharon) Upton and John Upton; grandchildren, Nikki, Eric, Amber, Misty, and Zac; great-grandchildren, Eli, Lily, Lyla, and Harper; family friend, Brenda Abram. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Parsons Baptist Church, 3930 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43207, Pastor Charles Blake officiating. Interment will follow at Obetz Cemetery. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. To sign and view John's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -