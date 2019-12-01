|
|
Upton, John R.
1932 - 2019
John R. Upton, age 87, of Grove City, passed away November 29, 2019. He was a member of Parsons Baptist Church. U.S. Navy Veteran. John is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years of marriage, Bette, who passed away this past November 19, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Kerry (Sharon) Upton and John Upton; grandchildren, Nikki, Eric, Amber, Misty, and Zac; great-grandchildren, Eli, Lily, Lyla, and Harper; family friend, Brenda Abram. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Parsons Baptist Church, 3930 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43207, Pastor Charles Blake officiating. Interment will follow at Obetz Cemetery. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. To sign and view John's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019