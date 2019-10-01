The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mozarts Cafe
4784 N. High St.
View Map
John R. "Jack" Wernz


1931 - 2019
John R. "Jack" Wernz Obituary
Wernz, John "Jack" R.
1931 - 2019
John "Jack" R. Wernz, 87, born November 9, 1931, went home to "meet God face to face" on September 30. Jack loved playing football in high school at St Charles Academy and graduated from college at Ohio State University. He was a life long Buckeye fan. He met Joan Forgrave, the love of his life, in high school and they were married over 50 happy years. He could often be found at Whetstone Recreation Center where we loved watching him play basketball. Jack spent his working career and formed lifetime friendships at Dunn and Bradstreet Co. When Joan died in 2012, Jack took up a new passion of drawing, painting and writing poems. He loved sharing his art with everyone he met. Left to cherish his memory are loving daughters, Stephanie Edgington (Alan) and Kim Hepburn (Will); grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Mollie, Samantha and Michael; and six great grandchildren; and his brother, Ed Wernz, who fondly called him "Brother John." Special thanks to Larry and Lanita and all who stopped to chat with Jack along his stone wall. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Mozarts Cafe, 4784 N. High St. on Sunday, October 13 from 3-5 pm. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
