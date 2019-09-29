|
Clinedinst, John Randall "Randy"
1965 - 2019
John Randall "Randy" Clinedinst, age 54, of Columbus, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 unexpectedly at his home. Born August 6, 1965 in Mt. Vernon to the late Jackie Lee Boyd and Mary Erlene Clinedinst. He was working as a Bus Driver for Columbus City Schools, a job he absolutely loved. Previously employed by the Faith Mission. Randy loved dogs, old cars, kids and the latest home improvement/DIY products. He was a proud member of the LGBTQ community, was generous to a fault and would always help anyone in need. In addition to his parents, Randy is also preceded in death by his dear grandmother, Hazel. He is survived by brothers, Dale (Darla) Clinedinst of Marengo and David Clinedinst of Mt. Vernon; nieces, Savannah (Juan) Mercado, Tiffany, Courtney and Dana Clinedinst; great-nephews, Joshua and Giovanni; great-niece, Amelia; best friend, Bob Eubanks; dear friends, Jack Holton and Audrey Rardon. Funeral Service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where the family will be receiving visitors from 11 am until time of service. Pastor Dick Match officiating. Interment Bloomfield Cemetery, Centerburg, OH. Contributions may be made to your local cancer or humane society or children's hospital in Randy's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Randy's family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019