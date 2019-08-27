Home

John Rhodes


1968 - 2019
John Rhodes Obituary
Rhodes, John
1963 - 2019
John Michael Rhodes, age 56, passed away on August 25, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. John was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Frank and Loretta (Gaddis) Rhodes. Also preceded in death by his nephew Timothy Conley and niece Brooke Thompson. He will deeply missed by his siblings Kathy (Tom) Thompson, Doug (Lisa) Rhodes and Carolyn Conley; along with nephews, Jason (Michelle) Van Sickle, Michael (Laurie) Thompson, Chris (Melody) Thompson, Jeff Conley, Justin Rhodes, Hillarie (Zac) Buchwalter. In keeping with Johns loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so others may live it. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Source Point, Meals on Wheels of Delaware, Ohio. A private family service will be held. Memories or condolences may be shared with the family at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
