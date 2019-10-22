|
|
Ripak, John
John J. Ripak, age 81, passed away surrounded by his family on October 19, 2019. He is survived by his beloved Helen (Wolf) Ripak; was the loving father to John (Cindy) Ripak; proud grandpa of Isabelle Ripak; and dear cousin of Audrey Moore and Brian Moore. Mr. Ripak was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Ripak. He was a graduate of St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, NJ and The New Jersey Institute of Technology. He retired from American Electric Power Service Corporation in Columbus, OH. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10 AM-2 PM at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford, OH 45150. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Benedict's Prep at sbp.org/giving. Please share memories at craver-riggs.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019