John Ritz
1929 - 2020
John Ritz, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, age 91, peacefully passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Health Center of University Place, Lafayette, Indiana, where he resided. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Joan, his parents John and Jean Ritz, his sister Jean Bigler and brother Thomas Ritz Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Storms, son-in-law, Keith Storms, grandson, Spencer Storms; and sister, Marge Ewing. John was born on August 2, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio, where he lived until the move with Joanie to Lafayette, Indiana in 2011 to be near family. He graduated from St. Charles Preparatory School in 1947 and served in the Army during the Korean War. John worked for many years in road and highway construction and was owner of Ritz Paving, Inc. He and Joanie enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, playing bridge, and eating out. Graveside Funeral Service and Burial will be held at 1pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Saint Patrick Cemetery, 1170 St. Rt. 668, S., Junction City, Ohio with Father Chris Yakkel officiating. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
