JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Flint Cemetery
8187 Flint Road
Columbus, OH
John Robert Hawk


1942 - 2019
Hawk, John Robert
1942 - 2019
John Robert Hawk, age 76, of Columbus, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 29, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service with Military Honors to be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11a.m., in Flint Cemetery, 8187 Flint Road, Columbus, OH (43235). For complete obituary please refer to www.johnquint.com. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019
