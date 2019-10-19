|
Runyon, John Robert
1929 - 2019
John Robert Runyon, age 89, of Reynoldsburg, OH, died Friday, October 18, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. He was born December 12, 1929 in Ashland, Kentucky, son of the late James Albert and Katie (Reynolds) Runyon. John was retired President of the Union for Federal Glass after 45 years of service. Following retirement, he worked for Goodyear Rubber Company for five years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janetta Grace Runyon; son, Jack Henry; three brothers and one sister. John is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Brenda Henry, Columbus; granddaughter, Melissa (Larry) Stalter; great grandson, Brandon Stalter; niece, Bea (Chet) Sizemore and her family, Sharon (Art) Eastwood, Terry (Curt) Anderson and their families; nephew, Chuck Runyon; nieces and nephews; special friend, Hazelene Harrison, who John loved to play cards with and his faithful companion, Holly. Also survived by his longtime friend Ed Wisner and his wife Brenda and their family. He had a passion for golfing, boating in his younger years and traveling with his wife, especially on cruises. John loved English toffee and Heath bar Anthony Thomas chocolates. Funeral Service will be held 1:00 pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH, where family and friends may call after 11:00 am until time of service. Interment to follow Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019