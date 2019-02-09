|
|
Shafer, John Robert
1935 - 2019
John Robert Shafer. (January 13, 1935-February 8, 2019) John Robert Shafer, 84, of Cambridge, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on February 8, 2019. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. John was born on January 13, 1935 in Cambridge, Ohio , the son of the late L.M (Bing) and Ruth Shafer. John was the owner of Shafer Insurance Agency and a great Cambridge friend and supporter. He loved Cambridge and never had a desire to live anywhere else. John graduated from Cambridge High School in 1953, where he was a standout Track and Basketball athlete. Many historians around Cambridge will remember John and his Bobcat basketball teammates for their 1952-53 season when they became Co-COL Champions. John went on to pursue his dream of playing college basketball at Otterbein College. After leaving Otterbein, he returned to Cambridge to join his father in the family business, Shafer Insurance Agency, and to start his family with ?rst wife Donna M. Brantman. They had 3 children together, Rick, Sue and Mike. John was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Jaycees, founding member of the Centurion Club, member of Cambridge Scottish Rite, Cambridge Masonic Lodge and the Cambridge Country Club. He was also past President of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce. John was a loyal and faithful member of Ninth Street United Methodist Church for over 60 years, serving on various committees throughout the years. John married Donna J. Lake Shafer July 18, 1975 and together they raised 5 teenagers together whom they referred to as "The Brady Bunch". They were avid Ohio State Buckeye fans and could be found in Columbus on home game weekends for many years cheering on their team. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Donna , twin daughters, Rilla Kay and Julia Marie, sister, Mary Gertrude Springer, niece Marcia Springer, grandson Blake Ryan Robinson, mother in law Dolores Lake, son Dale Edwin (Eddie) Sherrard, and brother-in-law Gilbert (Gib) Lake. John is survived by son Rick (Lena) Shafer of San Juan Capistrano, CA, daughter Sue (Walt) Rakowich of Denver, CO, son Mike Shafer of Nashville, TN, daughter Jody Sherrard of Atlanta, GA and daughter in law Prageeta Sharma of Missoula, MT. Also, his 11 grandchildren - Ashley (Mac) McCullers, Chase (Christina) Robinson, Lauren (Rob) Bell, Corbin (Christina) Robinson, Luciana Shafer, Alexa Shafer, Nicole (Chris) Haydek, Matthew Rakowich, Samantha Shafer, Ryan Shafer and Aja Mujinga Sherrard and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by nephews Je? (Lori) Springer of Dallas, TX, Scott (Ellen) Springer of Cincinnati, OH, brother in law, Ted (Katie) Lake of Washington, NC, sister in law, Darlene Lake of Cambridge. In lieu of ?owers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to Ninth Street United Methodist Church, 129 North Ninth Street, Cambridge, Ohio 43725 or Hospice of Guernsey, Inc. , 9711 East Pike Road, Cambridge, Ohio 43725. Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 12th from 4 to 8 pm at Thorn-Black Funeral home in Cambridge, Ohio, with Masonic Services to be conducted by the Guernsey Lodge #66 at 6:30 pm. Additional visitation will be held Wednesday, February 13th from 10 am to 11 am at 9th Street United Methodist Church in Cambridge. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday the 13th, at 11 am, at the church with Rev. Karen Rawlins officiating. A private, family burial will immediately follow the service at Northwood Cemetery in Cambridge. Online condolences may be submitted to www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019