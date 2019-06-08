|
Roberts, Jr., John
John William Roberts, Jr., 87, of Columbus, OH passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday June 3, 2019. He was born Sept. 1, 1931 in New Haven, CT to John William and Angela Marie Roberts. He graduated from Bexley High School in 1949, attended Graceland College, and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1954 w/ a degree in Chemical Engineering. Upon graduation, he worked as a Research & Development Engineer w/ Battelle Memorial Institute, and as a Development Engineer for The Nestle Co. His work is still visible on the shelves of every grocery store in the world as his assignments took him all over the USA, Canada, Mexico, & Western Europe. After retiring from Nestle, John pursued many of his passions all involving his love for God, family and service to others. He was an active member of the Community of Christ Church throughout his life where he organized and led numerous high adventure camps for the youth and helped establish Camp Bountiful in southern OH. He was a visionary leader in the efforts to provide affordable housing for senior citizens in the NE Columbus area. He served as President of the Board since Restoration Plaza I opened in 1987. He worked tirelessly to provide housing facilities and service especially designed to meet the needs of the elderly and promote their health, security and quality of life in longer living. He was instrumental in expanding the reach of Restoration Plaza with Plaza II opening in 92, and Plaza III in 07, and later to Barlow in SE OH, and Sterling Plaza in Independence, MO. He faithfully served as a red coat usher for more than 20 years for his beloved Buckeye football and basketball teams and various other events at his alma mater. John was a faithful husband, a devoted father, and doting grandpa. His greatest accomplishment in life however was his four children, 16 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. John will be missed by the many whose lives he touched.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death his brother Alvin Roberts (Jeanne) Gahanna, OH and sister Angela Crowell, Independence, MO. He is survived by his loving wife Taya Angela, his children, Dayne (Melissa) Roberts, Incline Village, NV; Dawn Allison, Bend, OR, Denee (Sean) Choice, Cols, OH, Davonne (Sean) Smith, Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Holly (Ben) Hill, Brandy (Clay) Johnson, Hunter Roberts, Hannah, Ethan, Trevor, Lauren, Abigail, Luke & Sarah Katherine Allison, Sam & Katie Choice, Hayden, Bennett & Walker Smith, Rachel Roberts, and great grandchildren Milly Johnson, & Harper Hill. Family will receive friends from 3-4 PM Memorial Service will be held right after visitation from 4-5 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at SHAW DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Short North Chapel. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be sent to Taya Roberts, 824 Nob Hill Drive West, Gahanna, OH 43230.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019