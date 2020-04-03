|
|
Ross, John "Dave"
1936 - 2020
Dave Ross died at age 83, on March 31 we lost a source of wisdom and kindness. Born to Marie (Flanagan) and William Ross, Dave and sister Jane moved to Cleveland. He graduated from Gilmore Academy and John Carroll University. Dave had a successful career in the insurance industry as an executive in product development and marketing at New York Life and Nationwide. Dave was a devoted father to Jim, Bill (Cari), Erin (Kevin), Mike (Holly) and grandkids Cooper, Nina, Nicholas, Brandon, Ryan, Preston, Michael, Kevin and Aidan. Dave and Mary his wife of 36 years, loved to travel. They sailed the South Pacific, Chesapeake Bay and enjoyed trips to Ireland. An avid golfer, he once shot a hole-in-one and an 80 in his 80th year. Dave was active in many German Village civic projects and served as a lector and Eucharistic minister at OSU Newman Center. A celebration of his life will be held late summer. For full obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020