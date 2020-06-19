Ruda, John
1944 - 2020
John J. Ruda, age 76, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. John is predeceased by his parents John J. and Ida C. Ruda Sr. and grandson Christian M. Ruda. John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Pamela Ruda; brother, Robert Ruda; children, Lisa Houchins, Judith (Charles) Gibson and Timothy A. Ruda; grandchildren, Ashley, Heather, Kayla, Caitlyn, Charles and Jayden; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Conner, Isabelle and Max; beloved dog, Precious; as well as many loving extended family and friends. After high school John served in the US Air Force for 4 years. After his time serving his country John became a Cleveland Police Office later transferring to Columbus where he retired, serving his local community. John loved cross word puzzles, cards, and above all spend time with his family. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 2-4pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 4pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please view our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.