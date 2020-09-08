1/1
John Rumora
1927 - 2020
Rumora, John
John G. Rumora, age 93, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in Ormond Beach, Florida. Born March 30, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio. Veteran of WW II, having served in the USN aboard the U.S.S. Santa Fe in the Pacific Theater. Graduated from South High School in 1944 - retired from Rockwell International (North American Aviation). Lifetime member of St. Anthony Croatian Lodge 310, and VFW Post 8198. Predeceased by parents Mate and Agnes Rumora, brother George Rumora, brother-in-law Rudy Jovan, great-grandchild James Hindes. Survived by loving wife of 72 years, Velma; sons, James (Sheila) of Ormond Beach, FL, Thomas (Mary) of Ocala, FL; granddaughters, Betsey (Don) Hindes, Melanie (Chad) Rohrbacher, Jennifer (Scott) Kuhar; great-grandchildren, Addison, Marin and Katrin Rohrbacher, Emily Kuhar, Adam Hindes; sisters-in-law, Bianca Rumora and Ruth Jovan; nieces, Georgia Renninger, Rita Drago, Rose Rundell; nephews, Anthony and Andrew Rumora; cousins in Croatia. Per John's request there will be no viewing. A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice or to St. Anthony's Church. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
