John Ryan
1924 - 2020
John E. Ryan, age 95, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 24, 1924 to the late Orvle and Mary Ryan. John was a veteran of the Ohio National Guard. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Frances; children, Richie, Michael, Ronald, Patricia, Frances, Shirley, John; and siblings, Edith, Orvle, Richard, and Alan. He is survived by son, Harold (Gladys) Leach; 19 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, 33 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thank you to his great granddaughter Brittany and her husband Matt for their loving care. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4:00PM-7:00PM at HEART AND HOPE BY SCHOEDINGER, 3030 West Broad St. Columbus, Ohio 43204. Funeral service will be held privately on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. For full obituary please visit www.HeartandHope.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
