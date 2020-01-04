Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Wall


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Wall Obituary
Wall, John S.
1934 - 2020
John S. Wall, age 85, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 surrounded by family. John was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. John worked as a draftsman and also for the Ohio Department of Transportation for 35 years and retired in 1991. Known for his quirky sense of humor, he loved to make someone laugh with a quick joke or witty comment. He had a love of the Ohio State Marching Band and the Buckeye football program which brought him to many band skull sessions and football games. He was an incredible husband and the greatest father a son could have. John is survived by his wife, Patricia (McCuch) Wall; son, Chad Wall and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Wall; nephew, Robert McFarland and two nieces; Julie Kearny and Claudia Burns. Family will receive friends from 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8, 2020 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722 where his Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 1:00p.m. WEDNESDAY. Burial will follow the service at Union Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Wall Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -