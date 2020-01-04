|
Wall, John S.
1934 - 2020
John S. Wall, age 85, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 surrounded by family. John was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. John worked as a draftsman and also for the Ohio Department of Transportation for 35 years and retired in 1991. Known for his quirky sense of humor, he loved to make someone laugh with a quick joke or witty comment. He had a love of the Ohio State Marching Band and the Buckeye football program which brought him to many band skull sessions and football games. He was an incredible husband and the greatest father a son could have. John is survived by his wife, Patricia (McCuch) Wall; son, Chad Wall and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Wall; nephew, Robert McFarland and two nieces; Julie Kearny and Claudia Burns. Family will receive friends from 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8, 2020 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722 where his Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 1:00p.m. WEDNESDAY. Burial will follow the service at Union Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Wall Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020