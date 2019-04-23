|
Salosky, John
1931 - 2019
John Salosky, 87, of New Albany, passed away on April 21, 2019 at New Albany Gardens under the care of Vitas Hospice and his loving family. John was born in Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Frances. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Frank, Joseph, Robert, Edward and Mary. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Margaret (Marge); daughter, Kim (Jay) Hazelbaker; grandchildren, Owen, Anna, and Addy; sister Frances; siblings-in-law, Bill (Carole), David (Becky), Lorrie (Mike); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. John served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1954 and after his honorable discharge worked in the grocery business for many years, was a sales rep for Beechnut baby food, and eventually retired from Heinen's Grocery in Cleveland. John and Marge moved to New Albany in 2005 to be near their family. John enjoyed golf, woodworking, and being with his grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at Church of the Resurrection, New Albany on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30AM. Fr. Jerry Rodenfels, celebrant. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at . To leave online contributions visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019