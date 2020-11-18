Santurello, John
1937 - 2020
John P. Santurello, age 83, Monday, November 16, 2020 at his residence. Graduate of Bexley High School. Owner and Founder of Marina's Pizza in Whitehall. Survived by sons, Thomas (Wendy) and Michael (Wendy); 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Sunday 2-5pm at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10am at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Private burial with immediate family. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
