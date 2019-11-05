|
|
Schaefer, John
John W. Schaefer, 65, of Columbus OH, passed away November 1, 2019. He was born on November 30, 1953. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Trisha Lynn Schaefer; parents Everett Schaefer and Patricia Schaefer. Surviving family includes son, John (Melissa) Schaefer; sisters, Christine (Alan) Shoemaker, Carol (Craig Schneider) Schaefer; brothers, Jeffrey (Toni Gillum) Schaefer, James (Sue) Schaefer, and Joseph (Mindy) Schaefer; granddaughters, Summer (Garred) Ballinger, Brianna (Dylan) Manley; great-granddaughter, Jacelynn Ballinger; and many loving nieces, nephews and his beloved cat, Taz II. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4-6pm with a memorial service following immediately after at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019