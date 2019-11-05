Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schaefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Schaefer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Schaefer Obituary
Schaefer, John
John W. Schaefer, 65, of Columbus OH, passed away November 1, 2019. He was born on November 30, 1953. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Trisha Lynn Schaefer; parents Everett Schaefer and Patricia Schaefer. Surviving family includes son, John (Melissa) Schaefer; sisters, Christine (Alan) Shoemaker, Carol (Craig Schneider) Schaefer; brothers, Jeffrey (Toni Gillum) Schaefer, James (Sue) Schaefer, and Joseph (Mindy) Schaefer; granddaughters, Summer (Garred) Ballinger, Brianna (Dylan) Manley; great-granddaughter, Jacelynn Ballinger; and many loving nieces, nephews and his beloved cat, Taz II. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4-6pm with a memorial service following immediately after at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -