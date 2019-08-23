|
Shuter, John
1929 - 2019
John Edward Shuter, 89, of Worthington, passed away on August 20, 2019. He was born on December 14, 1929 to the late John and Jessie (Cline) Shuter. John, or "Jack" to his friends, was a literal "rocket scientist", an aeronautical engineer working on missile guidance systems for most of his career at Rockwell International. Captain Shuter retired after serving two terms in the US Air Force, as a test flight engineer, choosing to transfer to the Retired Reserve. He has inspired a generation of race-walkers as founding member of Buckeye Striders, a central Ohio race-walking group that meets every Saturday morning. He was an Eagle Scout and consummate adventurer, having taken up skiing, running, long-distance biking, hang gliding, race-walking and swimming. He even tried snowboarding in his early 70s. Locals might have seen him speed-walking the streets of Worthington, or taking part in many activities sponsored by the Griswold Center, including the Malibu Go-Cart races. Jack loved his Rush Creek Village neighborhood, and served on the board for decades. Jack was a family man, a warm-hearted father and a longtime member of First Community Church. John will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Patricia; children, Mark (Susan) Shuter, Mathew (Rebecca) Shuter, and Martha (Steve Blake) Shuter; grandchildren, Damon (Jill) Shuter, and Derek Gagnon; great granddaughter, Lauren Shuter; brother, David (Jan) Shuter; nieces and nephews, Kelli (Chris) Shuter Cessna, Kristin Shuter Houston, and Kristopher (Beth) Shuter. A Memorial Service will be held on August 29 at First Community Church-South Campus, 1320 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212. The family will receive friends in an informal gathering starting at 2:30 p.m. The Memorial Service starts at 3:30 p.m. A reception with light refreshments will follow. Please do not send flowers. Instead, donations are encouraged to the , Kobacker House or the Buckeye Striders, his beloved organization. Buckeye Striders, 1962 Starbridge Ct., Columbus, OH 43235 or www.buckeyestriders.com. Or please, take a walk in honor of him. To share memories or condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com/obituaries/John-Shuter/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019