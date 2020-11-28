Sirback, John
John W. Sirback, age 79 of Columbus, died Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 at the Laurels of Norworth. John was born in Worthington, Ohio on November 25, 1940 to the late John and Wilamenia (Pollard) Sirback. He was a member of the Columbus North High School class of '59, and went to work at the Big Bear store in Graceland. He retired after 23 years at Timken Roller Bearing. John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlene (Fogle) Sirback, son Thomas Alan Sirback, daughter Sandy (Dirk) Bricker, and his sister Barbara Parkhurst of Phoenix, Arizona. John was a fan of railroading in his spare time, and was a member of the Janis Center Model Railroad. Friends may call on Thursday December 3, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St Worthington, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00pm. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
. Contributions in John's memory may be made to the MS Society, www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
.