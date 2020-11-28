1/
John Sirback
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sirback, John
John W. Sirback, age 79 of Columbus, died Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 at the Laurels of Norworth. John was born in Worthington, Ohio on November 25, 1940 to the late John and Wilamenia (Pollard) Sirback. He was a member of the Columbus North High School class of '59, and went to work at the Big Bear store in Graceland. He retired after 23 years at Timken Roller Bearing. John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlene (Fogle) Sirback, son Thomas Alan Sirback, daughter Sandy (Dirk) Bricker, and his sister Barbara Parkhurst of Phoenix, Arizona. John was a fan of railroading in his spare time, and was a member of the Janis Center Model Railroad. Friends may call on Thursday December 3, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St Worthington, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00pm. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Contributions in John's memory may be made to the MS Society, www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved