Slaughter, John
John Leon Straughter born to Clifford Melvin Straughter and Gloria Dean Ross September 12, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio. He died on May 3, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio where he was residing and working for Ohio Health as a patient Technician. John graduated from South High School in 1982, where he attained a three Letterman in Football, basketball and track. He learned the value of teamwork and will be a " WARRIOR FOR LIFE". After high school he attained an Associate degree in Criminal Justice at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio where he was a Phi Beta Sigma. John served 10 years with the United States Air Force information management, Kessler Air Force base before working with Ohio Health as a Medical Clerk and Patient Technician. John is preceded in death by his parents and youngest sibling, Stacey Lynn Straughter. He leaves his oldest brother, Melvin of Nevada and sister, Stephanie Ann Straughter of Tacoma Washington. He will surely be missed by his only child, Stephan Jamar Straughter of Springfield, Ohio and his abundance of nieces and nephews in Alabama, Nevada, Ohio and Washington. John knew the importance of family. May he rest in paradise. Visitation is Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1p.m. until the time of service at 2p.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.