Smith, John
John Morton Smith, age 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home in Hilliard, Ohio. He was born April 3, 1930 in Quaker City, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his wife Rola Delores Smith, and his son Gary Allen Smith. He is survived by his son, John Douglas; daughters, Julia Ann (Don) Brogan, Susan Marie (Kevin) Robison; grandchildren, Sean Ewy and Scott Ewy Smith; sister, Winifred Steele; brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Joanelle) Long; and nieces and nephews, Jane (Mark)Farrell, Jeff (Barbara) Steele, Stacia Long and Ryan (Pam) Long. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a Charter member of The Scioto Ridge United Methodist Church. He traveled extensively and was an avid Buckeye, Indians and Browns fan. A private ceremony will be held for the family. Contributions would be welcome to The Scioto Ridge United Methodist Church, 4343 Dublin Road, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019