Snyder, John
1932 - 2020
John "Jack" W. Snyder, age 87, passed away January 18, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born May 5, 1932 at White Cross Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents Emil Arlow and Helen (Jones) Snyder, brother Rudyard (Evelyn) Snyder, sisters Charlotte (Cecil) Graham, Margaret (Robert Dale) Hendricks and his beloved wife Alice (Ruble) Snyder. He is survived by his children, John (Mary) Snyder, Susan (James) Bauchmoyer, and Jeff Snyder; his grandchildren, Andrea Snyder (Thomas McGee); Ashley (Nathanial) Franz, Alison Snyder (fiancé Daniel McHail), John (Hillary) Bauchmoyer, Maddison Snyder, Caden Snyder; his great-grandchildren, Liliana, Denver, Evelyn, Emmalyn, Arlo, Beatrice, Herschel, Amos; and many nieces and nephews. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked at Newark Air Force Station on the guidance systems of Titan and Minuteman I/II missiles most of his career. Family referred to Jack as their "touchstone" and he was often seen in the audience of recitals/concerts, plays and athletic events of family members and friends. He enjoyed woodworking, carving, and painting as well. He will be deeply missed by many. Family and friends will gather at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N on February 8, 2020 at 2pm followed by a celebration of his life at 3pm officiated by Pastor Brad Gee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Honor Flight Columbus, PO Box 12036, Columbus, Ohio 43212-0036, Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 or a . Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020