Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sombronski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sombronski


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Sombronski Obituary
Sombronski, John
1935 - 2020
John Sombronski age 84, Monday, February 10, 2020, Kensington Place. Veteran USMC serving on the battleship USS Iowa. Member of Reynoldsburg Senior Center Woodcarving Group. Past member of Columbus Chippers Woodcarving Club. He had a natural talent as an artist, his interests included painting, drawing, and leather tooling. Survived by wife of over 55 years, Victory Sombronski; brother, Robert (Kathleen) Sombronski; many loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by parents John and Mary Sombronski. Funeral service Thursday 4 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio, where friends may call from 2 PM until time of service. Chaplain Gary Brose officiating. Private burial at a later date. Special thanks to Kensington Place (Lutheran Social Services) and Capital City Hospice of Columbus. Donations may be made to these agencies. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -