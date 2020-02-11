|
|
Sombronski, John
1935 - 2020
John Sombronski age 84, Monday, February 10, 2020, Kensington Place. Veteran USMC serving on the battleship USS Iowa. Member of Reynoldsburg Senior Center Woodcarving Group. Past member of Columbus Chippers Woodcarving Club. He had a natural talent as an artist, his interests included painting, drawing, and leather tooling. Survived by wife of over 55 years, Victory Sombronski; brother, Robert (Kathleen) Sombronski; many loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by parents John and Mary Sombronski. Funeral service Thursday 4 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio, where friends may call from 2 PM until time of service. Chaplain Gary Brose officiating. Private burial at a later date. Special thanks to Kensington Place (Lutheran Social Services) and Capital City Hospice of Columbus. Donations may be made to these agencies. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020