Sommer, John
John Davis Sommer, 71, of Westerville, died on March 16, 2020. A lifelong civil servant, he retired as Deputy Director of Facilities Management for the State of Ohio. He also worked as the Facilities Administrator for the City of Columbus and prior to that as Executive Director of the Epilepsy Association of Ohio. He received his BS in business administration from Ohio University where he met and married his college sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Mimi. He was a Freemason, a Kentucky Colonel, a Kansas City BBQ Judge but his true heart and talent was shared through his love for barbershop quartet music. A 58-year member of The Society for The Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America Inc, John earned judging certification to the barbershop harmony judging system at the early age of 17. John enjoyed his travels, coaching and judging on both district and international levels and went on to coach several international quartet and chorus champions. John achieved many Johnny Appleseed District (JAD) awards as Coach of the Year, Director of the Year and Barbershopper of the Year several times. In 2018, John was inducted into JAD Barbershop Harmony Society Hall of Fame. Preceded in death by parents Dr. Robert and Mary Alyce Sommer, his wife Mimi and his brother Tom. Survived by brothers, Robert (Linda) and Stevens (Beth); daughter, Stephanie (Steve) Kamer; and grandsons, Andrew Davis and Nicholas Ives. A memorial celebration for John and Mimi to be announced for loved ones and friends once we are able to all be together.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020