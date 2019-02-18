|
Stains, John
1946 - 2019
John Sherwood Stains, age 72, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at home of cardiac arrest. He is survived by wife, Rebecca A. (Byerly) Stains; daughter, Betsy A. Medford (Christopher), and grandsons, David, Andrew, Ethan and Samuel of Orient, Ohio; and son, John Paul Stains (Zeliha) and granddaughters, Ayla, Elissa and Renee of Jerome Township, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio. Please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com for complete obituary, service information and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019