Stombaugh, John
John P. Stombaugh, 77, of London, died Monday, April 20, 2020 in Riverside Hospital, Columbus. Born May 4, 1942 in Kenton; he was the son of Wilfrid "Bill" and Virginia (Snobarger) Stombaugh. He graduated from Carey High School in 1960 and attended Ohio State University before going into Army. He was a Vietnam era veteran serving in Germany followed by several years as a civilian working with the Air Weather Service in Heidelberg, Germany. John was a long-distance truck driver for most of his life. He belonged to the Buckeye Beemers motorcycle club and loved to ride his BMW motorcycles and camp with many friends. He was life member of the NRA and supported Second Amendment rights. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Karen (Terry) Stombaugh; sister, Phyllis (Owen) Burks; nieces and nephew, Melanie (Gary) Yundt, John (Sue) Burks and Mary Ann (Don) Lobdell; and aunt, Joyce (Snyder) Snobarger; and many cousins and great / great nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Alita (Terry) Harris and Miriam (Terry) Hanson in GA. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Frank (Anne) Kitchel in AZ, Bill (Suzanne) Kitchel in TX and Susan (Len) Ksobiech in AZ; and eight step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Virginia, his first wife Hanne Sorvin of 25 years and his daughter Sigrid (Stombaugh) Sackman who is survived by Marty Sackman. In accordance with his wishes, John was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials in John's name be made to the NRA at www.donate.nra.org/donate. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main St., London, Ohio; where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2020