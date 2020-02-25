|
|
Strickland III, John
1958 - 2020
John D. Strickland III, age 61, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on February 23, 2020. A memorial service in his honor will be held on February 28, 2020 at Columbus Mennonite Church, 35 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43214 at 5:30 pm, with a time for fellowship immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John's name to the Kobacker House. For full obituary please visit shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020