|
|
Stroud, John
1941 - 2019
John Lee Stroud, 78, of Columbus, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born June 19, 1941 in Williamson, WV to the late Minis and Peggy (Williams) Stroud. He was an employee of Westinghouse for 10 years and later retired from the City of Columbus Public Service Dept. with 24 years of service. He attended Cypress Church. John loved riding his Harley, showing his classic cars, winning his buddies' poker chips, making people laugh, and was the best supervisor of any project. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Eloise (Nick) Bowling, Etta Lena (Pete) Dillon, Dottie (John) Stanley, Bobby Jean (Charles) Evans, Peggy Alderman, and Linda Gail (William) Alderman; brothers, Minis, Jr., Rael, Ozzie (June), Joe Willis, Clayton, and Rush. John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elda (Lowry) Stroud; children, Susan (Jeffrey) Burns, David Stroud, and Daniel (Carrie) Stroud; grandchildren, Michelle (Brad) Hull, Matthew (Seth Frey) Burns, Andrew (Michelle Howiler) Stroud, Kimberly Burns, Haley Stroud, Joshua Stroud, and Laney Stroud; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Brynn, Preston, and Madison; sister, Rose (Eugene) Meade, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and beloved dog, Daisy. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Life in Christ Fellowship, 500 OH-142, West Jefferson, OH 43162 where funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kobacker House/Ohio Health Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 15, 2019