Stull, John

Rev. John Stull died at home in Westerville on Monday, August 31. Rev. Stull was born in 1933 in Livonia, Michigan where he spent his first 18 years in this community east of Detroit. Following graduation from Bentley High in 1951, he entered the University of Michigan planning to major in accounting, but he became extremely interested in philosophy. His studies were interrupted in September, 1953, for service in the Army, but he returned to Michigan and received his degree, a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy in June, 1957. He entered Hartford Theological Seminary, Hartford, Connecticut, in 1958, and then Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary where he received his Bachelor of Divinity degree on May 29, 1961. During his years of ministry, Rev. Stull served churches in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, retiring from Wayne Presbyterian Church, Wooster OH, in 1995. He served as Moderator of Muskingum Valley Presbytery as well as Moderator of its Council. He had a passion for peacemaking and social justice, and served on both congregational and presbytery committees dealing with those issues during his active ministry and in his retirement years. In retirement, he worshipped at Broad Street Presbyterian. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Betty Lou (Roberts-Kees); and children, Anneliese Lee (David), Jonathan Stull (Kris), Marietta Althouse (Jim); stepchildren, Deborah Kees-Folts (Tom), Kathy Kees (George Justice), Rebecca Kees, Connie Jacob (Todd); 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Murial Stull. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, a private memorial service will be held in the near future at Broad Street Presbyterian Church. Donations in his memory may be made to Ohio Health Hospice or the Presbytery of Scioto Valley. Rev. Stull bequeathed his body to the Division of Anatomy at the Ohio State University. Praise be to God for a life well-lived!



