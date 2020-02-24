Home

John T. Payne Obituary
Payne, John T.
1935 - 2020
John Trueheart Payne, age 84, passed away, surrounded by his family on Monday, February 24, 2020. John is predeceased by his father Jennings (Yvonne) Payne, mother Esther Payne, loving wife of 55 years, Mary Payne, grandchildren Brian Constable and Sarah Ford and siblings Alice, Jennings Jr., Nellie, Goldie and Bobbie. John is survived by his children, Beverly (Frank), Greg (Erma), Cathy (Matt), Jack (Tammy), Cindy (Nick), Paula (Mike) and Steve (Debbie); 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will take place Friday, February 28 at 11 am. Burial to directly follow at Grove City Cemetery, Grove City, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
