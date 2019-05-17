|
Whitmoyer, John T. "Jack"
1946 - 2019
John T. "Jack" Whitmoyer, age 72, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Kobacker House, surrounded by his loving family. U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Graduate of Franklin University. Retired from the Columbus Police Department after 25 years. John spent 23 years with the Columbus Police Department Honor Guard. The two things he loved most in the world were his family and being a Columbus Police Officer. Preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Whitmoyer, sister Dawn Clark and sister-in-law Pam Whitmoyer. Survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Margaret McNulty Whitmoyer; son, Matthew; and daughter, Kristen Bohland; grandchildren, Gage Whitmoyer, Blair Whitmoyer (Aaron Jones) and Brady Parks, and Madyson, Chase and Caleb Bohland; great granddaughter, Arielle Jones; brothers and sisters, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews and great friends. Family will receive friends Monday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Prayer service 3:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial 9am Tuesday at St. Margaret of Cortona Church, 1600 N Hague Ave., where PROCESSION WILL FORM AND FRIENDS ARE ASKED TO MEET. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Fr. Jeff Rimelspach, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington Disease Society of America and Ohio Health Hospice To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019