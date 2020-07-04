Tannehill, John

John Tannehill – U.S. Table Tennis Hall of Famer, former U.S. No. 2 (1969-1971), and Middleport, Ohio native – passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 after battling cancer for nearly a year. In 1971, John was the No. 1 player on the famous "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" trip to China (depicted in the 1994 movie Forrest Gump), which landed John and his teammates on the cover of Time magazine. John is survived by his three children, Clare Tannehill Macaulay (David), Soren Tannehill, and Tess Tannehill; sister, Janice Peterson (Carl); brother, Mark Tannehill (Rebekah); and five grandchildren. John's funeral and burial will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 12pm at Riverview Cemetery in Middleport.



