|
|
Taylor, John
1962 - 2019
John Taylor, 56, of Circleville, passed away on March 21, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1962 in Columbus to Houston and Betty (Davis) Taylor. John served 27 years in the US Army. John was preceded in death by his father. He was a member of Heritage Nazarene Church, was Vice President of Heritage Nazarene Mission Board and was active with New Hope Athletics. John is survived by his mother, Betty Taylor; his wife, Sherry (Maniere) Taylor; children, Roman, Sarah and Jeremiah Taylor; and siblings, Danny, Angie and David Taylor. Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Heritage Nazarene Church with Pastor David Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Grove City Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 5-9 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to New Hope Athletic Department. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019