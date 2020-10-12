1/
John Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas, John
John Edson Thomas, 90, of Springfield, passed away at Caring Touch of Ohio, Lockbourne on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born in Delaware, Ohio on January 6, 1930, the son of the late Kenneth P. and Lillian (Leasure) Thomas. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and joined the Ohio Air National Guard, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant following 37 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association and a 65 year member of Hiram Lodge #18 F.&A.M. He is survived by two daughters, Karen Rose of Commercial Point, OH and Yana (David) Garing of Springfield; grandchildren, Emily (Josh) Cathel, Sara Garing, and Matthew (Sarah) Garing; great grandchildren, Carter Lee Rose, Graysen Dale Cathel, Leighton Michael Cathel, and Ellen Mae Garing; sisters, Joan Rife of Delaware and Judi (Orin) Lamport of Washington Court House; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son Kevin Thomas and siblings June Miner and Kenneth, Jane, Bobby, and Richard Thomas. John's funeral service will be held at 5pm Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 4pm Thursday until the time of service. A private committal will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County SPCA (clarkcountyspca.org). You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved