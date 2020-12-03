1/
John Thomas Hagedorn, age 80, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away December 2, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. He was born December 27, 1939 to the Late Floyd and Hazel Hagedorn. John was retired from Lazarus. He was preceded in death by his wife Laurie Hagedorn, sister Ann (Ken) Stout, brothers William (Ruth) Hagedorn and Duke Hagedorn. Survivors include his children, Marianne (Mike) Beesler, Elizabeth Shaheen and Evelyn (Dave) Loftness; grandchildren, Nicholas Fowle, Kurt Abfall, Karen Abfall, Adam Shaheen and Amber Shaheen, great granddaughter, Joclynn Fowle; sister, Judy Brockmeyer; and brother, Richard (Carol) Hagedorn. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 4-5PM for seniors and high risk individuals and continue from 5-7PM for all other family and friends at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 10AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Please note mask or face covering must be worn and social distancing will be observed at all times. Private family interment will take place at Concord Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
