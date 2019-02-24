|
|
Stills, John Thomas "Jay" Jr.
1933 - 2019
In loving memory of John Thomas Stills Jr. John "Jay" Thomas Stills, age 86, of Columbus, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born in Monroe, GA on February 4, 1933 to the late John T. and Ora (Austin) Stills. John moved to Columbus in his youth and was a proud graduate of Columbus East High School, a Tiger for life. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. John work over 25 years for Westinghouse and retired from the Columbus Public School System after many years of service. In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his wife of 54 years, Betty J. Stills, siblings: Effie (Kenny) Shank, Mattie Stills, Sammy Stills, Mildred Stills, Thelma (Marshall) Bailey; brother-in-laws: John K. Vaughn Jr. and Anthony Maroni. Left to cherish his memory, children: Melissa Stills and James (Tonishia) Stills; grandchildren: Dezmen, Dairius and Cimone; sister-in-laws: Catherine Maroni, Marjorie McDaniel and Mary (Sterling) Street; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Special thank you to his cousin, Rudolph "Rudy" Carter and friend Wheeler "Monk" Burley Jr. for their support. A very heartfelt thank you to the Meadow Grove Transitional Care staff for their loving care. Friends and family may visit Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 11 am -1 pm with a funeral service directly following at 1 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway Grove City, Ohio. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019