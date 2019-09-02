|
Truitt, John Thomas "Jay"
1926 - 2019
John Thomas "Jay" Truitt, age 93, of Marysville, formerly of Worthington, died unexpectedly Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. A longtime associate of Wyeth Labs, Jay was a pharmaceutical sales representative throughout central Ohio; after retirement, he worked in the paint department at McAuliffe's Ace Hardware in Marysville; worked as a volunteer at The Memorial Tournament, a post he held since the inaugural event in 1976; Jay was known as a quiet leader, a consummate competitor, kind-hearted, but most importantly, he was the family dog whisperer. A 1944 graduate of Worthington High School, Jay excelled in four sports: football, basketball, golf and track; he led the Cardinals to a basketball state championship runner-up finish; founded the Cardinal golf team at Otterbein College along with his older brother Frank; earned his Bachelor of Science in mathematics in 1950; was the 1957 Columbus District Open Golf Champion; member and past president of York Golf Club and Golf Club Champion. A veteran of the United States Navy; Jay was a past Worshipful Master of York Lodge No. 563 F. & A.M.; founded the Cardinal Booster Club and coached youth football and basketball; stayed connected to high school basketball as the OHSAA basketball tournament scorekeeper. Next to the Lord and his family, golfing and basketball were the loves of his life; he was a former member of Worthington United Methodist Church where he served as a youth director and taught Sunday school; later attended Marysville Grace Church. Jay was born June 18, 1926 in Franklin County, Ohio to the late Frank and Charlotte Hook Truitt. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Evelyn Dawson, Frank Truitt, Jr. and Frances Truitt Bonthius. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis Henderson Truitt, whom he married June 10, 1951 at Worthington Methodist Church; his daughter, Gayle Truitt-Bean of Clarion, Pennsylvania; his son, Tom (Susan) Truitt of Marysville; his grandchildren, Greg Bean of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Erin (Evan Halteman) Bean of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Carly Truitt and Kevin (Alex Rhodes) Truitt, both of Marysville; a sister-in-law, Kay Truitt of Upper Arlington; a brother-in-law, Jack (Betty) Henderson of Spring Lake, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth Street, Marysville. A memorial service celebrating Jay's life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Marysville Grace Church, 17240 Amrine-Wood Road, Marysville. Pastor Clancy Cruise and Jay's nephew, Pastor Brad Henderson, will officiate. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jay Truitt Memorial Community Sports Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019