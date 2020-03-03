|
|
Ubbing, John
1941 - 2020
John Allen Ubbing, age 78, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Sally Ubbing. He is survived by his three children, Terri (Mari) Ubbing-Weisenbach, Bill (Michael) Ubbing and John (Dhanu Sant) Ubbing. John was extremely proud of his wonderful grandchildren, Alex Weisenbach, Jack (Margaret) Weisenbach, Meg Weisenbach, Dustin Ubbing, Jake Ubbing, Lauren Ubbing, Jesse Ubbing and Meghana Jackson. John was a graduate of Evening High School, class of 1959. John was the proud owner of many local taverns and considered many of the patrons as his extended family. Per John's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Contributions may be made to ASPCA. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020