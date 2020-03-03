The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ubbing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ubbing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Ubbing Obituary
Ubbing, John
1941 - 2020
John Allen Ubbing, age 78, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Sally Ubbing. He is survived by his three children, Terri (Mari) Ubbing-Weisenbach, Bill (Michael) Ubbing and John (Dhanu Sant) Ubbing. John was extremely proud of his wonderful grandchildren, Alex Weisenbach, Jack (Margaret) Weisenbach, Meg Weisenbach, Dustin Ubbing, Jake Ubbing, Lauren Ubbing, Jesse Ubbing and Meghana Jackson. John was a graduate of Evening High School, class of 1959. John was the proud owner of many local taverns and considered many of the patrons as his extended family. Per John's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Contributions may be made to ASPCA. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now