Allen, John W.
1929 - 2019
John Wesley Allen, 89, of Johnstown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1929 in Jeromesville, Ohio, a son to the late John and Lillian Allen. John is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret Anne Allen; children, John W. (Julie) Allen, Carol (Bob) Barker and Marsha (Steve Deeter) Ewing; grandchildren, Andrea, Amanda, Zane, Kendra Cayla, Jon and Wesley; great-grandchilden, Madison, Mallory Mary Kate, Alayna, Maddix, Lina; and many family and friends. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 225 N Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031. Funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. An online memorial at www.ckfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019