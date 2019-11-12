|
|
Berger, John W.
1960 - 2019
John Walter Berger, 59, son of the late Robert and Marie Berger of South Amherst, Ohio, died peacefully at Westerville Hospice on November 12, 2019 after courageously battling cancer. He leaves behind his brothers, David Berger of California, Dan Berger and wife, Jessica from Massachusetts; beloved Aunt Phyllis Berger; plus dear friends, Kim, Carla, and a well-fed cat, Sherry, from Ohio. John graduated from South Amherst Ohio High School where he was well known as a talented musician. He studied Psychology for a year at Ohio State University and left to focus on his main passions rock and roll and the culinary arts. From Stromboli to Brisket to Thanksgiving dinner, Johns nuanced skills as a chef made him an invaluable employee at many restaurants including Mary Kellys, Hammonds Bar and Grill, and Max and Ermas, where he also worked as a caterer. John was a professional musician, playing in clubs with his band in the Columbus music scene. He was musically gifted, mastering the guitar and keyboards. John loved animals and raised both cats and ferrets. He was a man of faith with a unique sense of humor that brought lightness to his difficult situation in the end. His caregivers at Hospice appreciated his gentle spirit. He will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the James Cancer Hospital (OSUCCC- James, 660 Ackerman Road, PO Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio, 43218) or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund (333 North Summit Street, PO Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio, 43699-0086). Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019